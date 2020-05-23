iHeartRadio is offering commercial-free streaming for Memorial Day weekend

No Comments

As the holiday weekend kicks off things are going to be a bit different this year. For one, while it’s generally warm, it’s not swimming weather for most yet, and two, a lot of beaches are closed, although some have reopened with restrictions.

Nothing is stopping you from cooking out though, and if you want you can blast some music while doing so. Plenty of streaming services exist, but one, iHeartRadio, will be playing commercial-free music on many of its radio stations all weekend long.

iHeartRadio suggests "If you’re just hanging out in your backyard, put on iHeartRadio’s 'Slippery When Wet' radio station and jam out to acts like Bon Jovi, Motley Crue, Van Halen and more (without interruption!). While grilling up some hot dogs and hamburgers with the family, put on our 'iHeartCountry 90s' radio station and relax to artists like Tim McGraw, Shania Twain and Garth Brooks. "

There are countless other channels as well and most will be commercial-free from now through Monday. You can almost certainly find something you like.

Photo credit: Milles Studio / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Cross-platform torrent client Transmission 3.00 arrives after two years of development

The effect of GDPR two years on

Microsoft is investigating various problems caused by the KB4556799 update for Windows 10

My Nexus 9 died and required a reset, here's how to do it

Linux-creator Linus Torvalds joins Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips in embracing AMD over Intel

Jailbreak your iPhone or iPad with Unc0ver 5.0

Happy 25th birthday, Java!

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 has a secret network packet sniffer -- here's where to find it and how to use it

91 Comments

Has the home server gone the way of the Dodo?

40 Comments

Linux-creator Linus Torvalds joins Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips in embracing AMD over Intel

24 Comments

Microsoft launches Linux-style Windows Package Manager Preview

20 Comments

Remote working doesn't help productivity

14 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.