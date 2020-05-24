Jailbreak your iPhone or iPad with Unc0ver 5.0

Jailbreaking your Apple device opens up a whole new world of life outside the walled garden. The iPhone-maker has long played a game of catchup with developers producing jailbreak tools, and now the renowned Unc0ver team have come up with a tool that can unlock just about every iPhone and iPad.

Unc0ver 5.0 goes far further than other jailbreaking tools. The team behind it says that it offers "full-fledged support for all devices on iOS 11.0-13.5 with Cydia and tweak injection".

One of the primary concerns people have about jailbreaking is security implications it can have. Having identified an exploitable vulnerability, the team behind Unc0ver have been able to produce a jailbreak solution that it says maintains not only security and privacy, but also stability and battery life.

Jailbreaking with Unc0ver does not mean having to miss out on official Apple services. The developers say that Cloud, iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Pay, Visual Voicemail, Weather and Stocks all still work.

There are obviously things to bear in mind both before and after jailbreaking your iPhone. The Unc0ver team warns: "unc0ver Team strongly cautions against installing any iOS software update that breaks unc0ver as you can't re-jail​break on versions of iOS that are not supported by unc0ver at that time".

However, it also says:

The ability to apply future updates is retained. Modifications to iOS kernel are done in memory. This results in the jailbroken iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch staying operable when a future Apple-supplied iOS update is installed.

Following the release, there was understandably massive interest in the tool, causing the website to go offline as the Unc0ver team tweeted:

Unc0ver is available to download from both GitHub and the official website.

Image credit: EugeneEdge / Shutterstock