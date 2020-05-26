Logitech removes the number pad from the G915 wireless gaming keyboard

If you don’t use a number pad, having one on your keyboard is a huge waste of desk real estate. It just hangs off the right side of your keyboard, mocking you. Alternatively, a tenkeyless model removes the number pad, and as a result, it will save space on your desk. Not to mention, it will allow your hands to be comfortably closer together while gaming.

Last year, we told you about the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED low-profile mechanical gaming keyboard — a wireless model with RGB lighting. Today, the company unveils the G915 TKL, which is essentially the same model with the number pad removed. Number pad aside, it also loses some of the customizable buttons found on the regular G915 — a small price to pay to have more space on your desk.

“With all the vital keys for gaming, the Logitech G915 TKL fits into smaller gaming spaces and can be easily carried to LAN events or a friend’s house. It also features a space to store the LIGHTSPEED Wireless dongle on the back of the keyboard. Without the number pad, you get extra space to bring your mouse closer to your keyboard, bring your hands closer together and your body more centered for improved comfort and fit, an important aspect for many gamers,” says Logitech

Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming explains, “Since the launch of the original Logitech G915, the community has consistently asked for the same technology in a compact, tenkeyless design. The G915 TKL combines LIGHTSPEED Wireless, RGB lighting and amazing battery life in a sleek, ultra-thin design that creates a new standard for gaming keyboards.”

The Logitech G915 TKL will be released on June 10 and will sell for $229.99. It can be pre-ordered here now. Will you be buying it? Do you prefer tenkeyless keyboards? Please tell me in the comments below.