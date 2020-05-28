Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19635

Microsoft began the rollout of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update yesterday, although it won’t be available to all for a while as there are still a number of known issues to be aware of.

Today the software giant releases a new test build for Insiders on the Fast ring.

Build 19635, in keeping with other recent builds, doesn’t offer anything in the way of exciting new features, but does include the following fixes:

Fixed an issue resulting in the apostrophes in the Location not available dialog, Mount File dialog, and File Explorer folder options text not being displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Work or School account > Allow Windows Search to provide… toggle under Search Settings could be unexpectedly disabled.

Fixed an issue resulting in cellular data not working on certain devices.

Fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing when changing display orientation or resolution.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders seeing a large number of "Program Compatibility Assistant Service stopped working" critical events in Reliability Monitor.

Fixed an issue that could result in constant display flashing on certain devices.

Fixed an issue with the camera on certain devices showing unexpected artifacts.

Known issues in this build are:

Microsoft is looking into an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage may bugcheck when resuming from hibernate.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

Microsoft is looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock