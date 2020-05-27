Microsoft releases Windows 10 May 2020 Update -- here's how to download it now

As predicted earlier today, Microsoft has now released Windows 10 May 2020 Update. This latest update has been available to developers for a little while, but the proposed general release that had been scheduled for the middle of this month had been postponed.

But now Microsoft has decided the update is ready for public consumption. Here's what you need to know, and how you can get hold of it.

It should come as no surprise that Windows 10 May 2020 Update is being made available primarily through Windows Update. To check to see if its ready for you to download, open up Settings, head to Update & Security > Windows Update and hit Check for updates. Once a check has been performed, you should see a Download and install link; click this and the process will commence.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update -- or Windows 10, version 2004 -- is also available through Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Windows Update for Business and the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC).

We have previously written about what's new in the May 2020 Update, and today Microsoft has also published a blog post outlining some of the highlights. Here are some of the company picks of what to look out for:

Faster and easier connections. We're making it easier and faster to pair your Bluetooth devices to your compatible Windows 10 PC. Now you can take care of everything in notifications (instead of Settings) with fewer steps. Go passwordless. Did you know -- for improved security and a simple sign-in experience, you can sign in with your face, fingerprint, or PIN? It’s easier than ever to enable passwordless sign-in for your Microsoft accounts: just go to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options on your Windows 10 PC and select 'On' under 'Make your device passwordless'. Note that this is hardware dependent. More ლ(╹◡╹ლ). We’re bringing the fun by making more kaomoji available directly in the Windows emoji keyboard. To access you can use the shortcut, Windows key + Period key to access (⌐■_■). Name your desktops. Now instead of "Desktop 1" or "Desktop 2" you can give your Virtual Desktops more descriptive, clever, or amusing names. Using Virtual Desktop in Windows 10 allows you to expand your desktop beyond the physical limitations of the space, organize groups of related tasks, and easily switch between them. Tackling what you want to -- when you want to -- just got a whole lot easier. Visit this post to learn more on how to access Virtual Desktop in Windows 10. See gaming in a whole new light. New DirectX 12 Ultimate features provide smoother graphics with increased detail -- all without sacrificing framerate. Customization and utility at your fingertips. Xbox Game Bar now supports third-party widgets, helping you customize the overlay experience to fit with the way you game.

If you find that the update is not showing up for you just yet, Microsoft advises you to hold on an wait a little as this is a staggered rollout. But if you're desperate to get it, you can download the ISO instead.

Of course, you might decide that you don't want to install the update -- in which case, check out our guide on how to block the Windows 10 May 2020 update.

Image credit: Walter Cicchetti / Shutterstock