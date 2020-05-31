Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.0 'Emerald' is here to replace Microsoft Windows on your PC

Windows 7 and Windows 10 aren't bad operating systems. In fact, they are both quite good. With that said, the newest version of Windows 10 has many bugs. Unfortunately, since Windows 7 is no longer supported, some of its users are stuck in a conundrum. They have to decide whether to use an unsupported Windows 7 or upgrade to Windows 10 that is full of telemetry and other "spying" that passes their information to Microsoft's servers.

Thankfully, there is another option -- switch to Linux. Yes, modern Linux-based operating systems will be supported (unlike the now-obsolete Windows 7) and most will run great on aging hardware (unlike Windows 10). Linux Lite is one of the best Linux distributions for Windows-switchers, as it is lightweight, modern, and familiar.

Today, Linux Lite 5.0 "Emerald" becomes available, and it is based on the bleeding-edge Ubuntu 20.04. It even comes with modern software, such as Linux kernel 5.4.0-33, LibreOffice 6.4.3.2, Gimp 2.10.18, Thunderbird 68.8.0, Firefox 76.0.1, and VLC 3.0.9.2.

ALSO READ: Linux-creator Linus Torvalds joins Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips in embracing AMD over Intel

"Linux Lite 5.0 Final Codename Emerald is now available for download and installation. This is the most feature rich, complete Linux Lite release to date. This is the release many people have been waiting for. UEFI is now supported out of the box. GUFW has been replaced by the highly configurable FireWallD (disabled by default)," says Jerry Bezencon, Linux Lite Creator.

Bezencon shares newly added software below.

Chrome is in, Chromium is now a Snap package and we are not going to add an entire Service for just 1 out of 2,000+ packages.

is in, Chromium is now a Snap package and we are not going to add an entire Service for just 1 out of 2,000+ packages. Etcher - Easily flash OS images to SD cards and USB drives.

- Easily flash OS images to SD cards and USB drives. NitroShare - a cross-platform point and click file sharer for Linux, Mac & Windows for those who don't want to mess about with Samba.

- a cross-platform point and click file sharer for Linux, Mac & Windows for those who don't want to mess about with Samba. Telegram - Fast and secure messaging application.

- Fast and secure messaging application. Zim replaces unsupported CherryTree as the note taker of choice.

replaces unsupported CherryTree as the note taker of choice. Pinta is gone (not being actively maintained).

If you are ready to try out Linux Lite 5.0 "Emerald," you can download it here now. Before you do, it is recommended you read the full release announcement here. Should you replace Windows with Linux Lite immediately? No, not immediately -- you should first try it and be sure it meets your needs. You may be pleasantly surprised by how great Linux can be.