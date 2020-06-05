How to schedule tweets from the Twitter website

Twitter logo and a woman in silhouette

While Twitter is used for sharing live news, real-time reactions and the like, it's also used for promotion -- and promotion means planning. There are numerous apps and services that you can turn to if you would like to be able to send a tweet at a date or time in the future, but now you can do it direct from the Twitter website.

The ability to tweet when you're not at your computer can be extremely useful, so here's what you need to know about scheduling tweets.

Considering just how useful tweet scheduling can be, it's a little surprising that it has taken Twitter so long to give this option to users. At the moment you can use the desktop or mobile website to schedule tweets, and it is possible that at some point in the future, the option will be added to Twitter's official apps.

Pay a visit to Twitter.com, and you're ready to get started:

  1. Click the Tweet button in the left-hand navigation pane
  2. Type your tweet and then click the little calendar icon at the bottom of the tweet window
  3. Use the drop-down menus to set the date and time you'd like the tweet to be sent, making sure you also choose the correct timezone
  4. Click Confirm and then click Schedule

That's all there is to it; you just need to sit back and wait for the tweet to be posted on your behalf.

If you change your mind about a scheduled tweet and want to delete or edit it, click the Tweet button and you'll see an Unsent Tweets link to the upper right. Click this, move to the Scheduled tab and you have a couple of options. You can just click the tweet and make whatever changes you need, or you can click the Edit button, select a scheduled tweet and use the Delete button to cancel it.

Image credit: kovop58 / Shutterstock

