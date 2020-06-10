ADATA launches XPG PRIMER RGB gaming mouse

When you think of gaming mice, your mind probably conjures images of brands such as Logitech G or HyperX, am I right? That is totally understandable. However, there are many other companies manufacturing these types of mice nowadays. Believe it or not, even ADATA is making gaming mice and keyboards under its XPG enthusiast brand.

Today, ADATA unveils its latest such pointing device. Called "XPG PRIMER," this optical gaming mouse is wired, so you don't have to worry about replacing batteries. And of course, as a gaming product, the XPG PRIMER has customizeable RGB lighting too.

"Armed with a Pixart PMW3360 optical sensor, the XPG PRIMER offers the perfect balance of accuracy, quality and value. Beyond DPI, the XPG PRIMER also provides an ergonomic design with a sculpted body made of Double-Shot PBT, a smooth material that is robust and easy to clean, with in-mold textured side grips that don’t give up to sweat as well as a tactile scroll wheel for comfort and greater control," says ADATA.

The company further says, "To top the comfort list, the cable is lightweight and braided, so it’s less likely to get tangled up during gameplay, and the overall weight of 98g is perfectly balanced for effortless gliding yet offering the right amount of traction and comfort when tackling productivity. The XPG PRIMER is built to last thanks to highly durable OMRON switches that are rated for 20-million clicks. And of course, to rock a gaming look, there are two RGB light strips along the sides and top of the mouse with selectable dazzling effects."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Interface USB Type A Switch Omron with 20-million clicks rating Resolution 400/800/1600/3200/6400/12000 dpi Dimension 126 x 65.6 x 37.9 mm/4.9 x 2.58 x 1.49 in Weight 98g ± 5% Max. Acceleration 50G Report Rate 250/500/1000 Hz Lighting Effect Color Wave, Breathing, Static, Off System Requirement Windows 10/8/7 Voltage 5V Current 220mA Cable Length 1.8m Certification CE/FCC/BSMI/KC/VCCI/RCM/EAC Warranty 2 years

Unfortunately, the XPG PRIMER does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, it should be available here soon. Since ADATA has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. With that said, I would be surprised to see it cost more than $50 -- it should be affordable.