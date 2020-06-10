Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19645 with changes to Linux kernel servicing

It’s been a couple of weeks since Microsoft began rolling out the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, and it’s fair to say progress has been slow, with more issues coming to light.

Still, it’s full steam ahead on Windows 10 development as the software giant today releases a new build for Insiders on the Fast ring.

Build 19645 follows in the footsteps of previous Insider flights by focusing on changes and improvements. This time around these include:

Microsoft changed the servicing model for the Linux kernel inside of Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distributions. This build includes this change to remove the Linux kernel from the Windows image, and instead have it be serviced via Microsoft Update, the same way that third party drivers (like graphics, or touchpad drivers) are installed and updated on your machine today. For full details please read this blog post on the Windows Command Line blog and for information about the kernel version please view the kernel docs page here.

Support for Nested Virtualization on AMD processors is now available. Being an early release Microsoft recommends you read this blog post for details on what platforms currently work as well as how to enable the feature.

Fixes in this build are:

Fixed an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage bugchecked when resuming from hibernate.

Fixed multiple Japanese and Chinese IME issues that impacted IME mode switching within applications and Windows notification area.

Fixed an issue where taskbar preview thumbnails weren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

Fixed an issue resulting in the handwriting input panel not appearing in certain text fields after being tapped with a pen.

Fixed an issue where resizing a snapped application in tablet mode would minimize the app to the taskbar instead of adjusting the app size.

Fixed an issue where Windows Hello Setup would crash if facial recognition was already set up and you chose the Improve Recognition button.

Fixed an issue for some users where your PC wouldn’t recognize it when you inserted a smart card (event log showing error 621).

And known issues include:

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock