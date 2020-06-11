UK government invests in security by design

The UK government is announcing that it will provide £10 million ($12.5 million) over four years to develop groundbreaking cyber security technologies.

Nine grant winners have been revealed as the recipients in the government's Digital Security by Design program, which aims to help the tech infrastructure of UK organizations and digital devices be more resilient to cyber attacks.

Research projects that will share in the funding include the University of Southampton's HD-Sec solution, which aims to speed up the process of reducing errors and security vulnerabilities in software design that could have been exploited by hackers.

The University of Glasgow-led AppControl will also receive a share of the fund to leverage state-of-the-art microprocessors, developed earlier in the program, to make sure vital systems that could be used in cars, medical robots or nuclear power plants remain digitally secure.

In addition the University of Birmingham has been awarded funding for leading the digital solution CAP-TEE, which will use prototype microchips to protect systems that shield sensitive, personal data from hackers.

"We have a world-class cyber security sector and together we are working hard to make sure the UK is the safest place to work, connect and live online," says Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden. "With government support these projects will build cutting-edge, secure technologies that will give people and businesses further confidence in our digital services and help weaken the threat of cyber attackers."

The funding forms part of the government's commitment to increase investment in R&D by 2.4 percent of GDP by 2027. Earlier phases of this initiative have seen research and development of cutting-edge microprocessor technology known as Capability Hardware which has safeguards built in to make it more secure and can be used in anything from a supercomputer to a server, laptop or smartphone. This technology will soon underpin secure digital devices and services around the world.

You can find out more about Digital Security by Design on the government site.

Photo Credit: Alexander Supertramp/Shutterstock