Microsoft is investigating printer problems caused by KB4560960 and KB4557957 updates

Earlier this week, Microsoft released June updates for Windows 10. As has become increasingly common of late, this has led to problems for many people.

Two updates -- KB4560960 and KB4557957 -- are proving problematic, and both updates are causing issues with printing. As well as causing some traditional printers to suffer print spooler errors, the bug is also causing issues with tools for saving files as PDFs.

On the known issues page for Windows 10 version 2004, Microsoft summarizes the issue as: "Print spooler might error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print". The company expand on this to say: "Certain printers might be unable to print after taking updates released June 9, 2020". On this particular page, the issue is only listed as under KB4557957, and Microsoft says it is investigating.

However, elsewhere Microsoft lists the same known issue for both KB4560960 and KB4557957:

After installing this update, certain printers might fail to print. The print spooler might throw an error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print, and no output will come from the affected printer. You might also encounter issues with the apps you are attempting to print from. You might receive an error from the app or the app might close unexpectedly. Note This issue might also affect software-based printers, for example printing to PDF.

In both instances, the company says it is "working on a resolution and will provide an update when more information is available".

In the meantime, if you are affected by problems with printing after installing either of these updates, you can try uninstalling them until Microsoft comes up with a fix.

Image credit: g0d4ather and StockSmartStart / Shutterstock