Microsoft releases off-schedule patch for printing problems in Windows 10

As we reported a few days ago, two recent Windows 10 updates started to cause problems with printing for many users. Following an investigation into the KB4560960 and KB4557957 updates, Microsoft has now released an out-of-band update to address the issues.

For now, Microsoft has published patches for versions 1909, 1903, 1809 and 1803 of Windows 10 with the promise that "other affected versions of Windows will have updates released in the coming days".

As these are optional updates, they must be manually downloaded and will not show up if you use Windows Update. Instead, you will have to use the Microsoft Update Catalog to grab the patches, and Microsoft warns that: "We recommend you only install this optional update if you are affected by this issue".

The company alerted Windows 10 users to the existence of the fixes via Twitter:

An out-of-band optional update is now available for the following versions of Windows 10 on the Microsoft Update Catalog to address a known issue in which certain printers may be unable to print after installing updates released June 9, 2020. — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) June 16, 2020

In the Windows Message Center, Microsoft provides four links to three separate patches (Windows 10 versions 1909 and 1903 share the same fix):

Windows 10, version 1909 (KB4567512)

Windows 10, version 1903 (KB4567512)

Windows 10, version 1809 (KB4567513)

Windows 10, version 1803 (KB4567514)

If you're experiencing printing problems and you've already upgraded to Windows 10 May 2020 Update, you'll have to wait a little longer for a fix.

Image credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock