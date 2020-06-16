Silicon Power unveils extremely fast US70 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

The solid state drive market is evolving very fast lately. Not only do we now have an M.2 drive with a huge 8TB storage capacity, but PCIe 4.0-capable motherboards are becoming more prevalent. Why is PCIe 4.0 so important? Bandwidth, baby. Compared to PCIe 3.0, the new 4.0 has double the bandwidth. From a storage perspective, this means PCIe 4.0 solid state drives will provide insanely fast speeds.

Today, Silicon Power unveils an all-new SSD that uses PCIe 4.0. Called "US70," the company promises some impressive performance. For instance, read speeds can reach 5,000 MB/s, while write can go up to 4,400 MB/s.

"Spring into the future with our new PCIe 4.0. Offering a standard data transfer rate that's double that of the previous 3.0 version, the US70 PCIe Gen 4x4 with 3D NAND flash memory and NVMe 1.3 support is exactly what combative gamers, competitive overclockers, professional designers/editors, and high-end business users crave," says Silicon Power.

The company further says, "With incredible read and write speeds up to 5,000MB/s and 4,400MB/s, respectively, the US70 is nearly 10 times faster than traditional SATA III SSDs. It provides next-level specs that will be competitively relevant for the future, while also being backwards-compatible with PCIe 3.0 too."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

● Capacity: 1TB, 2TB

● Dimensions: 22.0mm x 80.0mm x 3.5mm

● Weight: 8g

● Performance Read (max.): up to 5,000 MB/s

● Performance Write (max.): up to 4,400 MB/s

● Interface: PCIe Gen 4x4

● Shock Resistance: 1500G/0.5ms

● MTBF: 1,700,000 hours

● Operating Temperature: 0°C - 70°C

● Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS, KCC

● Warranty: 5 years

Unfortunately, Silicon Power is silent on both pricing and availability for the US70. While I tried my best, I could not for the life of me find it for sale anywhere online. With that said, I fully expect it to be available from stores like Newegg and Amazon very soon. What we do know for sure, however, is there will be two capacities from which to choose -- 1TB and 2TB.