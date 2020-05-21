Sabrent unveils record-breaking 8TB Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD

We recently told you about an exciting new drive by OWC -- the 4TB Aura P12 M.2 NVMe solid state drive. What made that SSD so interesting was its massive 4TB capacity, which was pushing the boundaries of what is possible with an M.2 drive.

Well, folks, a 4TB PCIe M.2 SSD is now "old hat." You see, Sabrent has a new drive that doubles that capacity! Yes, the company's Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD will soon be available in a mind-blowing 8TB -- the first ever such consumer PCIe M.2 SSD to achieve that capacity.

"The Sabrent 8TB ROCKET Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High-Performance Solid State Drive (SB-RKTQ-8TB) delivers all the advantages of flash disk technology with PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and it is fully compliant with the standard Next Generation Form Factor (NGFF), commonly-known as M.2. Power consumption is much lower than traditional hard drives, making it the best-embedded solution for new systems," says Sabrent.

The company shares features of the drive below.

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.

PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.

All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning, For more information please visit our website.

Sabrent has not shared availability, pricing, or performance, but it should be both expensive and fast. For example, the 4TB variant of the Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD (seen here) sells for $750. If you do the math, it is easy to expect the 8TB model to cost well over $1,000. Hell, I expect it to carry a price tag closer to $2,000! The 4TB model has read/write speeds of 3,200 MB/s and 2,900 MB/s, and the 8TB version should have very similar performance (if not identical).