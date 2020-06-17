Business email compromise attacks spike in March

In yet another sign that cybercriminals are keen to exploit the current world situation, in the second and third weeks of March business email compromise (BEC) attacks increased more than 430 percent according to email security specialist Abnormal Security.

In the early part of the year attacks on C-Suite executives decreased by 37 percent from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, while the focus shifted to finance employees, attacks targeting them increasing 87 percent in Q1 2020 against Q4 2019.

Through the course of Q1, there has been a 173 percent increase in COVID-19 related attacks, as malicious threat actors use techniques such as social engineering, email spoofing, and brand impersonations to attempt to deceive users. These began early with attacks impersonating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appearing as early as February. By late March the pattern had switched to impersonating major multinational financial institutions oﬀering financial relief, in an attempt to steal credit card information from victims.

The report's authors note, "In general, attackers used fear, uncertainty, and urgency around COVID-19 to deliver targeted attacks. Attackers aligned with the broader news cycle to impersonate trusted entities at key times, such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), university health task forces, and the Public Health Agency of Canada (amongst many others) to increase the likelihood that recipients would engage with their emails."

Among other findings from the study, payment fraud -- specifically invoice fraud attacks -- also increased more than 75 percent between Q1 2020 and the Q1 2019. There has also been a shift from individual to group attacks, as campaigns with more than 10 recipients were up 27 percent compared with Q4 2019.

The report also suggests that criminals may be taking to supply chain attacks to leverage the trusted relationship of external third parties, where the bulk of communications are likely to be conducted on email. Business invoices also represent much larger amounts of money when an attack succeeds.

The full report is available to download from the Abnormal Security site.

Image Credit: Balefire/Shutterstock

