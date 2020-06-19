Microsoft issues another (potentially problematic) fix for printer problems in Windows 10

Two recent updates for Windows 10 introduced printer problems for some users. After investigating the issues caused by KB4560960 and KB4557957, the company issued an out-of-band update for some versions of Windows 10.

Now the company has issued another update for the problem, this time for people who have Windows 10 version 2004 -- or Window 10 May 2020 Update. While this patch may fix printing problems, Microsoft warns that it may introduce problems of its own.

As with the previous printer-fixing patches, Microsoft is not making KB4567523 available via Windows Update. The company also warns that only people suffering from printer problems should install the patch which must be downloaded manually from the Windows Update Catalog.

But an update or patch from Microsoft would not be complete if it didn't break something as well as fixing something. Here, KB4567523 does not disappoint.

In a support document about the patch, Microsoft warns:

Some apps utilize the ImeMode property to control the Input Method Editor (IME) mode for individual text entry fields to increase typing efficiency. Some IMEs in Windows 10, version 2004 (the May 2020 Update) might have issues using the ImeMode property with certain apps. For example, the input mode will not switch automatically to Kanji or Hiragana.

A workaround is available, but Microsoft says that it is working to produce a proper fix.

