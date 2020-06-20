Microsoft pushes new Edge browser to Windows 8 and the unsupported Windows 7

Having already started to push the Chromium-based version of Edge to Windows 10 users, Microsoft is now doing the same for older versions of Windows.

With the KB4567409 update, Microsoft is bringing the new version of Edge not only to people who are still using Windows 8.1, but also those who are still on Windows 7 -- which is interesting because Windows 7 is no longer supported.

KB4567409 is called "Update for the new Microsoft Edge for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows 8.1: June 17, 2020", and on the support page for the update, Microsoft notes that it is not intended for enterprise devices.

That fact that Microsoft is pushing Edge to Windows 8.1 users is not surprising, but the same cannot be said of Windows 7. But in addition to receiving Edge via an update, the browser itself will continue to be updated for this aged version of Windows. Microsoft points out:

To keep your browser secure and up to date, you are asked to accept automatic updates. By clicking Accept and get started you enable Microsoft Edge to update automatically so that you can always have the latest improvements. These updates are independent of your Windows update settings. Windows 7 support ended on January 14, 2020. Although Microsoft Edge helps keep your device helps secure on the web, your device may still be vulnerable to security risks. We recommend that you move to a supported operating system.

Although Edge is being pushed out to Windows 7 and 8, Microsoft is not going to force the browser on people. The company explains the installation process:

The new Microsoft Edge will be pinned to the taskbar and add a shortcut to the desktop. If your current version of Microsoft Edge already has a shortcut, it will be replaced.

The new Microsoft Edge will not replace Internet Explorer.

This update will not change your default browser

Microsoft does point out that if you don't want to keep Edge, it can be uninstalled via the Control Panel.

