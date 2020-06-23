Illumio brings zero trust to the endpoint

endpoint protection

Endpoints are generally the weakest point of a corporate network and the problem is made more acute by the shift to remote working.

Illumio is launching a new endpoint protection solution that reduces the risk of ransomware and malware propagating laterally throughout an organization.

While most existing endpoint security tools focus on initial threat prevention of malware or its subsequent detection and response, Illumio Edge prevents the spread of malware and ransomware after an initial compromise. It’s managed from the cloud and customers can enable the new offering either via a lightweight Illumio agent or, through a partnership with CrowdStrike, via an existing CrowdStrike Falcon agent.

By blocking all unnecessary inbound network communications it greatly reduces the risk of malware spreading peer to peer without the fear of false positives and makes every endpoint zero trust no matter where it’s located.

"As organizations were forced to transform overnight to allow for remote work, a host of endpoint security issues that that have either been ignored or invisible until now were brought to the forefront," says Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. "We built Illumio on an innovative, forward-thinking foundation and have been listening to our customers' requests for a better solution to combat lateral movement on the endpoint. We believe Illumio Edge is a fundamental shift to strengthen cybersecurity practices for organizations of all sizes, and we’re excited to partner with an innovative leader like CrowdStrike to bring this to market at mass scale today."

You can find out more on the Illumio website.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock

