MSI launches Optix MAG273R 27-inch gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh

Not everyone can afford the latest and greatest components for their gaming PC, and depending on the titles the gamer plays, they may not even need hardcore specs. For those that prefer high frame rate to gigantic resolution, you can get by very comfortably without breaking the bank. Look, a 1080p screen is far more affordable than a 4K monitor.

Today, MSI launches a beautiful 1080p display that focuses on eSports titles and other games you might play in FHD. Called "Optix MAG273R," this 27-inch IPS gaming monitor isn't top-of-the-line, but does have has an impressive 144Hz refresh and 1ms response. It is even compatible with AMD's FreeSync. The monitor also features thin bezels and a fun design with colorful lighting on the rear -- something PC gamers should appreciate. Best of all, it is rather affordable.

"The monitor’s IPS panel optimizes screen color and brightness, while its HDR display delivers better color and contrast accuracy, ensuring every scene is displayed clearly and with more detail in a 178° wide viewing angle. The gaming experience is further enhanced with MSI's Night Vision software, which amplifies details in dark areas of the screen without overexposing the entire screen, and anti-flicker and blue light reduction to ensure seamless and comfortable graphics while preventing eye strain and fatigue. Optix MAG273R also features the Gaming OSD App 2.0, giving gamers the ability to control their display with a software window, customize display settings and program hotkeys while gaming." says MSI.

Andy Tung, CEO of MSI USA explains, "We're thrilled to bring gamers an IPS panel that combines a wide viewing angle with minimum color shifts for the best viewing experience yet. With our Optix MAG273R, gamers of all levels can now enjoy FHD resolution with no image distortion and more realistic graphics, all on a frameless design with narrow bezels."

MSI shares specifications below.

Screen size: 27-inch (69cm)

Panel Type: IPS Panel

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Panel Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Response Time: 1 ms

Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync

DCI-P3 / sRGB: 98% / 139%

Viewing Angle: 178° (H) / 178° (V)

HDR: HDR Ready

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

Mystic Light: Yes

Tilt adjustment: -5° ~ 20°

Height adjustment: 0 ~ 130 mm

I/O: 1x USB 2.0 Type B, 2x USB 2.0 Type A, 1x Display Port (1.2a), 2x HDMI (2.0b), 1x Earphone out

The MSI Optix MAG273R 27-inch gaming monitor can be purchased immediately here. With that said, stock seems to be a bit low, so if it showing as not available, keep checking back. Believe it or not, despite the respectable specifications and beautiful design, the monitor only costs $259.99 -- totally reasonable.