Microsoft's Windows 10 antivirus now available for Linux

Microsoft is increasingly showing love to Linux, with the most obvious example of this being the inclusion of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in Windows 10.

Today, the software giant announces the general availability of Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) for Linux systems.

SEE ALSO:

In a new post, Microsoft’s Helen Allas says:

Adding Linux into the existing selection of natively supported platforms by Microsoft Defender ATP marks an important moment for all our customers. It makes Microsoft Defender Security Center a truly unified surface for monitoring and managing security of the full spectrum of desktop and server platforms that are common across enterprise environments (Windows, Windows Server, macOS, and Linux).

Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux supports recent versions of the following Linux Server distributions:

RHEL 7.2+

CentOS Linux 7.2+

Ubuntu 16 LTS, or higher LTS

SLES 12+

Debian 9+

Oracle Linux 7.2

Microsoft says it can be deployed and configured using Puppet, Ansible, or any existing Linux configuration management tool. Defender ATP for Linux requires the Microsoft Defender ATP for Servers license. You’ll find all the necessary documentation for getting started here.

There’s more to come from Microsoft in the future too, as Allas says: