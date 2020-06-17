Windows 10 Insider Build 20150 arrives in the Dev Channel, with three new Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) features

Yesterday, Microsoft released the first build from the Windows 10 20H2 branch to the Beta Channel -- what was previously the Slow ring.

Today, the software giant rolls out Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20150 to the Dev Channel -- that’s what used to the Fast ring. This build comes with a number of changes, but the headline additions are to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

There are three new WSL additions in total -- GPU compute, which allows Linux binaries to leverage the GPU; WSL install, which allows you to install WSL with just one command; and WSL update, which lets you easily manage the Linux kernel version used by WSL 2 distros.

Elsewhere, the Maps app is starting to be updated with TomTom base map data.

Others changes and improvements include:

With this week’s build, Microsoft is starting to roll out the new search box on the default app settings pages As part of this, Microsoft has done some work to improve the performance of the search box.

The new Korean IME is now available again for Insiders to use.

Based on feedback, Microsoft is updating the text of the Settings > Privacy > Location page to clarify that the icon displayed when your location is being used will be displayed in the taskbar.

Fixes in this build are:

Fixed an issue resulting in Visual Studio windows not consistently accepting clicks.

Fixed an issue where the Documents and Downloads sections in Settings > Privacy was showing a broken icon next to their name (just a rectangle).

Fixed an issue where, if you paused Windows Update while a new build was downloading and then closed Settings, when you reopened Settings the Windows Update page may appear blank.

Fixed an issue where updates made when editing VPN networks in Settings might not persist.

Fixed an issue where the copy button under Settings > Network & Internet-Status > Properties wasn’t actually copying the content to the clipboard.

Fixed an issue resulting in the data usage number in Network & Internet Settings not displaying correctly in Japanese if the data usage was less than 1 MB.

Fixed a crash some Insiders were experiencing when opening Sound Settings.

Fixed an issue where the Optimize Drives window position wasn’t preserved on elevation.

Fixed a typo in the group policies under User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Component > File Explorer > Do not move deleted files to the Recycle Bin.

Fixed an issue resulting in the On-Screen Keyboard no longer displaying text predictions.

Fixed an issue where double-clicking a OneDrive file in File Explorer might unexpectedly show a notification saying, "Windows Defender SmartScreen is downloading from OneDrive."

Fixed an issue where Resource Monitor could end up showing CPU usage at more than 100 percent.

Fixed an issue that could result in qaa-Latn unexpectedly appearing in your list of keyboards after upgrading.

Fixed an issue where, with multiple input methods, typing in your password incorrectly on the login screen would result in your keyboard changing back to your default input method (if that’s not what you were typing with).

Fixed an issue where the touch keyboard space bar label would disappear when pressing it while using Japanese curve-flick input in abc mode.

Fixed an issue that could result in your browser not launching in the foreground after selecting a web link from another app.

Fixed an issue that could result in Search not accepting typed input.

Fixed an issue where, if pinned to Start, the Windows Security app tile would be missing an icon when the tile was medium sized.

Microsoft made some updates to improve performance of the Windows Security app if there are a large number of detections.

Fixed a few issues that could result in your PC bugchecking.

Known issues are:

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue causing some systems to crash with a HYPERVISOR_ERROR bugcheck.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is aware of an issue where Notepad might fail to reopen files which were automatically saved during a PC upgrade (or restart, if enabled in Settings). Documents can be recovered from %localappdata%\Notepad.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock