Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20152 to the Dev Channel

Last week, Microsoft changed how future Windows 10 builds are served up to Insiders, with the Slow ring becoming the Beta Channel, and the Fast ring turning into the Dev Channel.

Today, the software giant releases its second flight to the Dev Channel. Build 20152 doesn’t come with any new features, but rather focuses on making general improvements.

Fixes in this new build include:

Fixed an issue that could result in Notepad unexpectedly being removed after resetting your PC. If you were impacted by this, you can reinstall Notepad via Optional Features in Settings.

Fixed an issue where the "Windows needs space to continue" dialog might have told you to select Continue but no Continue button was displayed.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Update icon unexpectedly not appearing in the notification area of the taskbar when an update was ready for reboot.

Fixed an issue that could result in an IME typing as if it was ON, when it was actually in OFF state, and tapping the IME mode indicator in the taskbar wouldn’t change the mode.

Known issues are:

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue causing some systems to crash with a HYPERVISOR_ERROR bugcheck.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is aware of an issue where Notepad might fail to reopen files which were automatically saved during a PC restart (if that option is enabled in Settings). Documents can be recovered from %localappdata%\Notepad.

Some Insiders may experience a bugcheck and rollback when attempting to update to this build if an Xbox controller is connected to your device. You may see error code 0xc1900101 in Windows Update History. To work around the issue, disconnect or unpair the Xbox controller to successfully update. (Please note that reconnecting the controller after the update will result in a bugcheck.)

Starting with the last build, some games and applications may crash at launch or fail to install. Microsoft has identified the root cause and are working on a fix for a future flight.

Microsoft is investigating reports of the screen becoming dimmer after upgrading to the previous build.

Microsoft is aware of an issue where Task Manager reports 0.00 GHz CPU usage in the Performance tab.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue causing Reset this PC to always show the error "There was a problem resetting this PC" when launched from Settings. To work around the issue, use Advanced Startup (Windows RE) to start Reset this PC.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock