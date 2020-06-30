We have had 64-bit processors in the mainstream for many years now, but for some reason, developers have continued to maintain 32-bit versions of operating systems. This includes Microsoft who still supports 32-bit Windows 10 in 2020, although the company plans to wind that down. Thankfully, many Linux distributions such as Fedora, Tails, and Linux Mint have killed off their 32-bit versions.

And now, another major Linux distribution follows suit. You see, as of today, Manjaro Linux 32-bit is dead. This is a very wise move, as 32-bit computers are obsolete and maintaining a 32-bit variant of an OS is a waste of resources. Anyone that disagrees is very wrong.

Philip Mueller of the Manjaro team shared the following.

We sadly have to announce that manjaro32 project is now gone for good. @jonathon managed to hold this stronghold for longer as he even expected. For almost 9 years we supported i686. Lets keep this part of our project in good memory.

Photo credit: Tatiana Ivleva /Shutterstock