THEVIC20 is a full size re-imagined version of Commodore's 'wonder computer' from the 1980s

Commodore’s VIC-20, the family-targeted successor to the PET, was announced in 1980 and became the first computer to sell over one million units.

If you grew up in the 1980s, it’s possible you owned one of these, and then maybe moved on to its follow-up, the Commodore 64. If you miss this "wonder computer", the good news is you can now buy a modern version of it, and unlike many other similar retro revivals this one is full size.

Developed by Retro Games Ltd. and distributed by Koch Media, THEVIC20 has a full working keyboard, comes with an updated micro switched classic joystick which plugs into one of the four USB ports, and connects to any modern TV via HDMI.

It comes with three switchable modes. You can boot straight into original VIC-20 BASIC , C64 BASIC, or switch to the Games Carousel. THEVIC20 comes with 64 built-in VIC-20 and C64 games in 50Hz or 60Hz, with optional CRT Filters/Screen modes.

"We are really excited to be working with Koch Media once more to bring you even more of the most loved retro games ever on two of the most iconic home computers of all time combined in this latest incarnation of THEC64 range, this time with full working keyboard and a classic VIC-20 style", said Paul Andrews, Retro Games’ Managing Director.

The full list of games is:

VIC-20

Abductor, Andes Attack, Arcadia, Bewitched, Blitzkrieg, Brainstorm, Catcha Snatcha, Connect 4, Encounter, Frantic, Frog Chase, Gridrunner, Harvester, Headbanger’s Heaven, Hell Gate, Laser Zone, Martians, Matrix, Mega Vault, Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time, Psychedelia, Snake, Starquest, Subspace Striker, Tank Battle, Traxx, Wacky Waiters, Zor.

C64

Alleykat, Bear Bovver, Boulder Dash, California Games, Chips Challenge, Cyberdyne Warrior, Cybernoid II, Destroyer, Firelord, Galencia Mini, Gribbly’s Day Out, Heartland, Impossible Mission, IO, Iridis Alpha, Jumpman, Mega Apocalypse, Nebulus, Netherworld, Paradroid, Pitstop II, Planet of Death, Robin of the Wood, Speedball 2, Spindizzy, Street Sports Baseball, Street Sports Basketball, Summer Games II, Super Cycle, Sword of Fargoal, Temple of Apshai Trilogy, The Arc of Yesod, Uridium, Winter Games, World Games, Zynaps.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

THEVIC20 will hit stores on October 23 2020 with a retail price of £109.99/€119.99. You can find out more, including availability in your country, here.