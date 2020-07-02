Purism announces privacy-focused Librem 14 Linux laptop

People are starting to care more about privacy these days, and rightfully so. It feels like we are constantly hearing about data breaches and software vulnerabilities that can lead to spying. While Windows 10 is a great operating system, it does have some intense telemetry that can pass your activity to Microsoft's servers. That is part of the reason so many people are switching to Linux these days.

If you are switching to Linux for privacy reasons, you have to check out Purism. That company sells computers running a Debian-based Linux distro called "PureOS". These machines have hardware kill-switches for the webcam, microphone, and wireless radios. Today, the company announces the 14-inch Librem 14 Linux laptop. It has a 1080p display and is powered by the hexacore Intel Core i7-10710U processor. It can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM.

ALSO READ: System76 Oryx Pro Linux laptop gets Intel Core i7-10875H CPU and Open Firmware

"The Librem 14 was designed based on Purism’s experience with four generations of Librem 13 laptops along with customer feedback. It retains popular security features such as hardware kill switches to disable the webcam/microphone and WiFi and supports PureBoot, Purism's high security boot firmware. The laptop comes preloaded with PureOS -- Purism's operating system endorsed by the Free Software Foundation," says Purism.

ALSO READ: Mageia 8 Alpha 1 Linux distribution now available for download

Todd Weaver, CEO and founder of Purism explains, "I am beyond excited to see the Librem laptop journey arrive at the build quality and specifications in the Librem 14. This fifth version of our line is the culmination of our dream device rolled into a powerful professional laptop. We have invested heavily so every customer will be proud to carry our laptops, and the Librem 14 will be the best one yet."

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Unfortunately, the Librem 14 Linux laptop won't ship until Q4 of 2020, but if you want one, you can pre-order here now. The starting price is $1,199.