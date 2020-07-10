Klipsch launches smaller, better fitting wireless earphones with an F1 collaboration

The trouble with in-ear-style wireless earphones is they can be bulky and hard to keep in place or -- we're looking at you Apple -- have those little antennas that make you look like you've stuck cigarette ends in your ears.

Klipsch is changing all that with its new T5 II range. They are around 25 percent smaller than the earlier T5s and more closely mimic the shape of the ear for maximum comfort. They also come with six sets of ear tips to ensure more people can get a good fit.

A new signal boost antenna delivers a high-quality Bluetooth connection. The earphones are dust and waterproof (rated IP67) and fit into a slim premium brushed metal case that holds up to a combined 32 hours of battery life (with eight hours in the earphones themselves).

There's a free Klipsch Connect App, available in eight languages, which allows users make product updates, EQ adjustments, access the quickstart guide and troubleshooter, detect device battery status and manage transparency controls.

None of this comes cheap. The basic T5 II True Wireless earphones cost $199 (£185 UK). There's also a Sport edition, available in black or white, with a case that charges wirelessly and via USB-C, those cost $229 (£209 UK).

Finally the company has partnered with the McLaren Formula One team to produce the True Wireless Sport McLaren edition earphones -- pictured above. These have all of the above features plus a carbon fiber effect case and come complete with a wireless charging pad. You'll pay for the privilege of owing these though, with a recommended price of $249 (£295 UK).

You can find out more on the Klipsch site.