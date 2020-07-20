Cyber crisis simulator aims to improve incident responses

While cyberattacks are played out on technology platforms, it's often the effectiveness -- or otherwise -- of the human response that determines how they impact an organization.

It can be hard to prepare teams to deal with the realities of an attack, but Immersive Labs is looking to change that with the launch of its industry first Cyber Crisis Simulator.

This will allow enterprises to virtually test their organization's reactions to the latest real-world attacks and is designed to be relevant to everyone from legal and communications teams, to cybersecurity specialists.

"The success of an organization's cyber crisis response is predicated on being well-prepared. As we have seen, it can be the difference between successfully addressing an issue and a share price collapse," says James Hadley, CEO of Immersive Labs. "Coupled with the pace of the threat landscape, this means regular training for a broad range of stakeholders outside of just technical and security teams is important. This is exactly what Cyber Crisis Simulator has been designed for."

Before now, this type of in-depth, crisis simulation training was only available via costly, time-consuming table-top exercises. With the Cyber Crisis Simulator it can be delivered through a browser, giving senior management a resource that will help them consistently improve and measure cyber awareness.

Image Credit: Maslowski Marcin / Shutterstock