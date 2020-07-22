TEAMGROUP unveils EX2 Elite SATA SSD and C201 Impression USB Flash Drive

USB flash drives and SATA solid state drives may not be cutting edge products anymore, but for some consumers and businesses, they are absolutely essential. For instance, while many computer users are leveraging NVMe SSDs these days, there are many more that don't even have computers with that option. Similarly, while many folks are storing data in the cloud, there is still a need for saving files locally and transferring them by USB flash drive.

That's why I was happy to see that earlier today, TEAMGROUP unveiled the EX2 Elite SATA SSD and the C201 Impression USB Flash Drive. Neither product will win any awards, but still, I can guarantee that many computer users will find them intriguing.

"TEAMGROUP EX Series 2.5-inch Solid State Drive is a must-have upgrade for top of the line PCs. The powerful sequential transfer speed of reading up to 550MB/s and writing to 520MB/s, even small and fragmented files can be operated with high efficiency. It also features the SLC Caching technology to avoid degradation of transfer performance effectively. Besides, the advanced Wear-Leveling technology and ECC function ensure the reliability of the EX Series, making it a must-have upgrade for the performance of your PC," says TEAMGROUP.

The company further says, "With USB 3.2 Gen1 interface, the TEAMGROUP C201 Impression USB Flash Drive is designed with soft and tranquil Morandi colors to overturn USB flash drive’s traditional color design. There are Grayish Green, Misty Blue, and Smokey Pink -- three colors available to present different levels of visual effects. In addition, the ingenious ergonomic design for the thumb curve, makes it both aesthetically pleasing and practical, creating a trendy and luxurious style with deeper meaning and setting off a retro wave in the storage industry."

The TEAMGROUP EX2 Elite SATA SSD can be had here soon in two capacities, 512GB and 1TB, priced at $56.99 and $99.99 respectively. The pricing of the C201 Impression USB Flash Drive is a bit odd, as the numbers are atypical -- $8.30 (32GB), $12.80 (64GB), and $22.50 (128GB). The C201 will be available here soon.