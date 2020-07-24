Tuxedo Computers Pulse 15 Linux laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000

We recently told you about the beautiful 3rd-gen KDE Slimbook -- the world's first Linux Ultrabook with an AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU. Well, it seems there is yet another Linux laptop powered by AMD's latest mobile processors, this time from Tuxedo Computers.

Called "Pulse 15," it has (as you can expect from its name) a 15.6-inch display. The screen resolution is 1080p, and it features 60Hz refresh and 100% sRGB coverage. Its I/O includes three USB-A ports (two are 3.0, one is 2.0), one USB-C at 3.0 speed, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, and a micro SD card reader. And yes, it comes with both Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

"With a weight of only 1.5 kg and ultra compact dimensions of 356.4 x 233.73 x 16.8 mm, the TUXEDO Pulse 15 is the ideal mobile computer for users who are on the go a lot and frequently transport this thin power machine. The excellent mobility is not least due to the huge battery, which provides the TUXEDO Pulse 15 with a capacity of 91 Wh energy for over 20 hours (idle mode at minimum display brightness). In practical use with ~150 cd/m2 brightness and 1080p video streaming, users can expect more than 10 hours of runtime," says Tuxedo Computers.

The company further says, "The heart of the TUXEDO Pulse 15 consists of AMD's brand new high-end mobile processors Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 5 4600H. The 7 nm APU of the 'Renoir' generation offers 8 cores, which can process up to 16 threads simultaneously and performs with a maximum clock rate of up to 4.2 GHz (single core). The thermal design power (TDP) of the eight-core CPU is listed at 45W, whereby higher TDPs of up to 54W can be achieved for short periods of time. The AMD Ryzen APU is also responsible for graphics processing and image output: The integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 provides 7 GPU cores, which perform with up to 1600 MHz and in combination with up to 64GB DDR4 3200 MHz Dual Channel RAM the Pulse 15 even provides a decent amount of graphics performance."

The base configuration costs 896.81 EUR ($1,045). At that price, you get a 6-core Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB RAM (1 stick), and a 250GB SATA SSD. My suggested configuration would be to upgrade to the 8-core Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM (2x8GB for dual-channel), and a 500GB PCIe SSD which brings the cost to 1,086.89 EUR ($1,267) -- you'll be glad you spent the extra money.

If you are interested in configuring and buying your own Tuxedo Computers Pulse 15, you can do so here.