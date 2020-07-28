When you are a serious gamer, including those that play competitively, your gear really matters. Players need to carefully select high-end mice, keyboards, headsets, and more if they are going to compete -- especially on a professional level. Many elite gamers choose Logitech G for their hardware needs, and it is not hard to see why -- Logitech's gaming brand has consistently released high-quality gear for many years.

Today, Logitech G announces the PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset. As the name suggests, this wireless headset utilizes Logitech's excellent LIGHTSPEED technology. If you aren't familiar, LIGHTSPEED is the company's proprietary low-latency wireless solution that minimizes many of the complaints gamers have about Bluetooth. If you are a gamer and you want wireless gear, LIGHTSPEED is where it's at.

"Based on the award-winning PRO X Gaming Headset, the PRO X Wireless headset features high-quality materials, advanced communications, precision audio and total wireless freedom. The PRO X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is now equipped with 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, which delivers over 20 hours of battery life and 42 feet of range," says Logitech G.

The popular gaming brand further says, "Additionally, the new headset features advanced Blue VO!CE software for incredible voice clarity and high-quality communication in-game or on stream, the PRO-G 50 mm driver for crisp professional audio, next-generation DTS 7.1 surround sound for better situational awareness and comfortable memory foam padding with a lightweight design delivering hours of comfort for long practice sessions or competition gaming."

Chris Pate, portfolio manager of the Logitech G PRO Line provides the following statement.

The PRO X Wireless gaming headset is an important addition to our line-up of pro gaming headsets. The PRO X Wireless headset gives pros and aspiring esports athletes the ultimate wireless headset, providing them with the performance, communications and comfort they need, without any wires or limitations.



Logitech G shares specifications below.

Headphone

Driver: 50mm Pro-G

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20KHz

Impedance: 32 ohm

Sensitivity: 91.7 dB SPL @ 1mW & 1 cm

Microphone

Microphone Pickup Pattern: Cardioid (Unidirectional)

Condenser Size: 6mm electret

Frequency response: 100Hz–10KHz

Wireless

Battery Life (Rechargeable)2: up to 20h

Wireless Range: 13+m

Connection Type: 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED

Physical

Length: 138 mm (5.43 in)

Width: 94 mm (3.70 in)

Height: 195 mm (7.67 in)

Weight: 370 g (11.28 oz)

Charging Cable Length: 1.8 m (6.56 ft)

The Logitech G PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset is competitively priced at $199. Yes, a penny shy of 200 bucks is totally reasonable for a pro-level headset from such a reputable company. It even comes with a 2-year warranty. The headset will hit stores next month, including from LogitechG.com directly.