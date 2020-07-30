Apple iPhone 12 5G is NOT delayed

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were dubious that new Apple smartphones would hit stores this September like they often do. Then, more recently, there were several rumors that new iPhone 12 devices (which should have 5G compatibility) wouldn't hit stores until October.

Earlier today on a conference call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed these reports, saying "As you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later." Many technology news websites were quick to say that Apple iPhone 12 was "delayed." Actually, that isn't true at all.

While I am sure some people will accuse me of being pedantic, the iPhone 12 isn't delayed, because technically, it never had a release date. In other words, you can't miss a deadline that never existed. While both tech pundits and consumers expected a new iPhone in September, that doesn't mean it was ever guaranteed. Hell, Apple could have been planning an October release all along.

Regardless, delay or not, the fact is, we will not get new iPhone 12 smartphones in September. Quite frankly, that probably doesn't matter much. After all, it is unlikely that many consumers are clamoring for a new phone when they are self-quarantining and working from home anyway.

Are you upset that iPhone 12 won't hit stores in September? Please tell me in the comments below.

Image Credit: ShotPrime Studio / Shutterstock