Microsoft fixes issue with Edge crashing when you type in the address bar

Microsoft Edge on laptop and smartphone

If you're using Microsoft Edge, you may have noticed that the browser crashes when you type in the address bar. You are not alone -- many people are experiencing this exact problem.

Microsoft has spent some time looking into the cause of the issue which seems to have been affecting people who were now only using Edge, but who have Google set as their default search engine.

While the company has offered no explanation as to just what may have been going on, it does now seem that the problem has been resolved.

Writing on Twitter, Microsoft said:

The problem affected Windows and macOS users, and while Microsoft initially offered workarounds (which it is now suggested you undo), a proper fix now appears to have been rolled out. There's still no suggestion of who or what may have been to blame -- but all is well now, so hooray!

Image credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock

