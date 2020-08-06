COVID-19 has minimal impact on software quality assurance teams

The pandemic hasn't caused too much disruption for quality assurance teams according to a survey from software testing company Kobiton.

There have been issues though ranging from team collaboration and communication to alignment with other DevOps teams. 40 percent of respondents report minor disruptions to their QA processes, and 33 percent say they’ve experienced minor delays in their product release cycles.

38 percent of survey respondents report zero disruption to their processes, and 34 percent say they had no release cycle delays and weren't too worried about future release cycle disruptions either.

However, 10 percent say they're beginning to see real problems in their QA processes, and another 10 percent are worried about problems looming on the horizon. They are also considering operational shifts, for example, 21 percent of survey respondents say that providing systems for remote mobile device access would be their top priority, followed by more automated test cases (15 percent), central reporting (13 percent) and new collaboration processes (also 13 percent).

The need to support distributed teams due to COVID-19 is also a priority, 55 percent say their top priority along these lines would be investing in culture as they embrace what it means to be a remote team. The second biggest priority would be investing in systems that enable remote testing teams (50 percent), followed by strategies to maintain efficiency and effectiveness in remote environments (45 percent).

"COVID has upended conventional business processes in every industry, company and department. But so far at least, QA teams appear to be holding up," says Kevin Lee, CEO of Kobiton. "This can best be attributed to strong company cultures and quick reactions to the crisis in the form of reprioritized objectives and a higher tolerance for bugs in the interest of speed. While the uncertainty and challenges surrounding Covid continue to plague organizations of all shapes and sizes, the most agile and resilient software development teams will emerge stronger, faster and better."

You can get the full report on the Kobiton site.

Image credit: dtjs/depositphotos.com

