Windows 10 is finally getting a decent clipboard with copying history

1 Comment

Windows 10 laptop

Windows has featured a clipboard for time immemorial, but it has always been rather limited -- so much so that you may have been drawn to a third-party clipboard utility. In future versions of Windows, this will change as Microsoft is giving the tool a serious update.

The new clipboard can be found in Windows 10 build 20185 which was released to the Dev Channel last week. It will be a while before the feature makes its way to the average user, but it's still an exciting glimpse into the future.

See also:

If you're part of the Windows Insider program you can already try out a new panel originally destined for Windows 10X, but also making an appearance in the standard version of the operating system. Microsoft has added a new panel which serves various purposes. To start with, it can be used to insert emoji, GIFs, symbol and kaomoji -- but there is a far more useful feature too.

The panel also includes a "clipboard history" option that can be used to access more than just the last item you copied to the clipboard. While hitting Ctrl + V will still paste the last copied item, with clipboard history you can access the latest 25 things you copied, be they text snippets, images, or whatever. For anyone working across multiple devices, there is also the handy option of synchronizing contents via the cloud.

It's likely that the new panel will make an appearance in Windows 10's next feature update, but in the meantime you can check it out in Windows 10 build 20185.

Image credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 10 is finally getting a decent clipboard with copying history

Dell launches Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise laptop and 2-in-1

IT execs prepare for continued disruption

Unlocking the potential of security operations [Q&A]

Here's what's new in Kodi 19 'Matrix' -- download it now

Existing security tools struggle with public clouds

President Trump thinks he can shut down WeChat: It won’t work

Most Commented Stories

President Trump thinks he can shut down WeChat: It won’t work

97 Comments

Microsoft is making it possible to run Android apps in Windows 10

56 Comments

Microsoft is looking into Windows 10 slow boot and performance problems after KB4559309 Edge update

35 Comments

Using the HOSTS file to block Windows 10 telemetry? Microsoft now flags it as a severe security risk

22 Comments

Add new style modes to Windows 10 and give it a Windows XP or Mac OS makeover

16 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.