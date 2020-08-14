Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-ninety-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Future versions of Windows 10 will highlight new features after updates to users as part of the welcome experience of the operating system. Users may click through some of the items that are new or changed.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Emojis Picker

Emojis Picker is a simple application that displays a list of emojis in its interface when you run it. You can copy the desired emoji to the Windows clipboard to paste it in other applications.

There is also a search available to find matching emojis quickly.

GWSL

GWSL is a Windows application to run graphical Linux applications on Windows 10 devices (with the exception of Windows 10 S). The app furthermore supports options to run these apps from remote Linux machines, and to manage the Linux applications on the Windows 10 device.

Run in Sandbox

Run in Sandbox is not a Windows Store application but a script to add options to File Explorer to run certain file types in the Windows Sandbox. Installation is straightforward and explained on the developer's GitHub website.

All that is left to do after installation is to right-click on a supported file type, e.g. .exe or .msi and to select the run in sandbox option to execute the file in the protected environment.

Notable updates

Google Chrome 86 will introduce the option in Windows 10 to uninstall PWAs from Settings > Apps.

Twitter app gets reply controls, option to dismiss topics, and more.