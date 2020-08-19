Win-KeX is a graphical desktop environment for Kali Linux running in Windows Subsystem for Linux

No Comments

Kali Linux Win-KeX

When Microsoft updated Windows Subsystem for Linux to version 2, there was a lot for developers to take advantage of.

Among those making good use of the fact that a genuine Linux kernel is now virtualized in WLS 2 is the team behind Kali Linux. They have created a new package called Win-KeX that gives the distro a graphic desktop environment, and it comes alongside the release of Kali Linux 2020.3.

See also:

Writing about the release, the Kali Linux team says: "Having Kali Linux on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is something we have been taking advantage of since it came out. With the release of WSLv2, the overall functionality and user experience improved dramatically.

The team goes on to say:

Today, the experience is improving once more with the introduction of Win-KeX (Windows + Kali Desktop EXperience). After installing it, typing in kex, or clicking on the button, Win-KeX will give you a persistent-session GUI.

It's easy to get started; just grab Kali Linux from the Microsoft Store and then grab the necessary updates with the following commands:

sudo apt update

sudo apt dist-upgrade

You can then use the following command to install Win-KeX:

sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y kali-win-kex

Type kex to launch the desktop environment.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Win-KeX is a graphical desktop environment for Kali Linux running in Windows Subsystem for Linux

70 percent of ICS vulnerabilities can be exploited remotely

Why corporate communication tools are the new threat vector [Q&A]

Microsoft teases a stunning new Windows 10 Start menu

Plugable launches UD-3900PDZ Triple HDMI Display USB-C Docking Station

61 percent of networks vulnerable to low-skilled hackers

New bot detection feature helps fight credential stuffing

Most Commented Stories

Google makes it easier to vote in the 2020 US Election

87 Comments

5 reasons you should NOT buy Microsoft's Surface Duo

51 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linspire 9.0 is a Linux distro that costs money -- don't buy it

32 Comments

Russia is targeting Linux with Drovorub malware

31 Comments

Microsoft has removed a useful driver updating feature from Windows 10

23 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.