Best Windows 10 apps this week

Work on the redesigned Start Menu continues and it appears that solid color backplates are just the first step of the process.

Microsoft announced this week that it will retire the legacy version of Microsoft Edge in March 2021.

Corel Painter (subscription-based)

Corel Painter is a digital painting software designed specifically for artists. The app features more than 900 different brushes, dry and wet media, learning resources to fully understand the application, support for a variety of output formats, and more.

Patchfluent

Patchfluent is a desktop program for Windows 10 to manage updates manually. The current version of the program searches for available updates and gives administrators options to install none, some, or all of the updates found.

Wallpapermatic (with in-app purchases)

Wallpapermatic is a wallpaper app that brings daily wallpapers to your devices.

You get a selection of featured wallpapers, may use the randomize function, browse categories such as airplanes, or use the built-in search.

Windows Themes

Night Skies Premium, 20 4K images of Stars, moons, the aurora borealis, the Milky Way.

Notable updates

Microsoft Edge Canary displays an option to configure Secure DNS (DNS-over-HTTPS) in latest build.

Telegram supports video calls in its latest update.