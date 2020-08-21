Sony's latest free app lets you use your digital camera as a webcam

Sony has released a new app which makes it possible to use your regular digital camera as a webcam. The app is called Image Edge Webcam and it is only available for Windows 10 -- it's not clear if Sony intends to release a macOS or Linux version as well.

Sony is not the first company to have released software that transforms digital cameras into webcams recently. It is thought that the move is likely a response to the number of people currently working from home, and the shortage of webcams that this has led to.

As well as saving you from having to buy a new camera, Image Edge Webcam also means that you can enjoy much higher video quality than with most normal webcams.

Using the software is simplicity itself. Once it is installed and you have your camera connected to your computer, it will show up in video chat apps, video editing software and other programs as a video source. The only thing you might need to think about is investing in a small desktop tripod or other stand so you can angle your camera as you can your webcam.

The app runs on 64-bit versions of Windows, and for now there is support for a total of 35 Sony cameras. The list includes the Alpha 9 II, Alpha 9, Alpha 7R IV, Alpha 7R III, Alpha 7R II, Alpha 7S II, Alpha 7S III, Alpha 7S, Alpha 7 III, Alpha 7 II, Alpha 6600, Alpha 6400, Alpha 6100, RX100 VII, RX100 VI, RX0 II, RX0 and vlog camera ZV-1; a full list of supported devices can be seen here.

You can download Sony Imaging Edge Webcam here. Sony has instructions about how to get started over on its website.