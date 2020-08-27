Get 'The Cybersecurity Playbook' ($16.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Many books discuss the technical underpinnings and complex configurations necessary for cybersecurity -- but they fail to address the everyday steps that boards, managers, and employees can take to prevent attacks. The Cybersecurity Playbook is the step-by-step guide to protecting your organization from unknown threats and integrating good security habits into everyday business situations.

This book provides clear guidance on how to identify weaknesses, assess possible threats, and implement effective policies. Recognizing that an organization’s security is only as strong as its weakest link, this book offers specific strategies for employees at every level.

Drawing from her experience as CMO of one of the world’s largest cybersecurity companies, author Allison Cerra incorporates straightforward assessments, adaptable action plans, and many current examples to provide practical recommendations for cybersecurity policies. By demystifying cybersecurity and applying the central concepts to real-world business scenarios, this book will help you:

Deploy cybersecurity measures using easy-to-follow methods and proven techniques

Develop a practical security plan tailor-made for your specific needs

Incorporate vital security practices into your everyday workflow quickly and efficiently

The ever-increasing connectivity of modern organizations, and their heavy use of cloud-based solutions present unique challenges: data breaches, malicious software infections, and cyberattacks have become commonplace and costly to organizations worldwide. The Cybersecurity Playbook is the invaluable guide to identifying security gaps, getting buy-in from the top, promoting effective daily security routines, and safeguarding vital resources. Strong cybersecurity is no longer the sole responsibility of IT departments, but that of every executive, manager, and employee.

