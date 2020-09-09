Satechi unveils Apple-focused Quatro Wireless Power Bank

There are many power banks on the market these days, and for the most part, they are all very similar. These devices are essentially big batteries with USB ports designed to charge up your smartphone multiple times when on the go. When you can't find an outlet, these power banks can be a godsend, but also, they can be a critical tool during a power outage. If you live in an area that gets hit by hurricanes and/or tropical storms, you should absolutely own at least one of them -- a few if you have a family.

Today, Satechi unveils a new such product that is very Apple-focused. Called "Quatro Wireless Power Bank," it has a dedicated Apple Watch charger, Qi wireless charging (perfect for compatible AirPods), and both a USB-A and USB-C port. Not only is it designed with Apple devices in mind, but its overall aesthetics seem inspired by the iPhone-maker too. It features a matte black design, but the outer rim is surrounded by a beautiful shiny metal. It weighs 0.58 lbs and its dimensions are 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.7 inches.

"Eliminating the need for extra cables, Satechi's Quatro Wireless Power Bank is equipped with a built-in Apple Watch charger, to quickly juice the smartwatch at full speed. The rest of the power bank acts as a charging pad to conveniently power an iPhone or AirPods Wireless Charging Case. Featuring USB-C PD, the Quatro Wireless Power Bank can also charge an iPad Pro or fast charge an iPhone 11 with up to 18W of power input/output, and with the additional USB-A port users can share power with a friend," explains Satechi.

The popular accessory-maker further says, "Satechi thoughtfully designed the new Quatro Wireless Power Bank with Apple lovers in mind. The power bank boasts a sleek and modern design to match Apple aesthetics, with a compact profile to make portability a breeze. Whether in a purse, bag or backpack, there is nowhere the Quatro Wireless Power Bank cannot go. The LED battery indicator lights also gives users peace of mind in knowing their devices are receiving full power."

The 10,000 mAh Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank is not available today, sadly, but you won't have to wait long -- it can be had next month for $99. With that said, you can pre-order it immediately from Satechi here, and if you use promo code QUATRO, you will get $20 off.