Jabra Speak 750 portable speakerphone is certified for Microsoft Teams

Whether you are working remotely from home or working in an office, a time will probably come where video chat will need to happen. This is particularly true during the pandemic, but even before COVID-19, businesses were increasingly having employees work remotely or from satellite locations. While many businesses and employees have functional webcams built into their smartphones and laptops, the integrated microphones are usually subpar. Quite frankly, when it comes to meetings, clear audio is far more important than webcam video quality.

Today, Jabra launches its latest full duplex portable speakerphone, and it looks like a winner. Called "Speak 750," it can connect via a USB or Bluetooth. Don't have Bluetooth in your PC? Don't worry -- Jabra includes a USB dongle in the box. The Speak 750 should provide far superior call experience than any integrated laptop or smartphone microphone. There are two models from which to choose -- a Microsoft Teams Certified variant and a UC model.

"The new addition to the Speak series is engineered to support flexible work environments, elevating conference calls whether in the office, at home or other remote locations. The premium audio system is able to pick up sounds seamlessly, allowing everyone in a room to speak and be heard simultaneously even while social distancing, while the portability of the device means it can turn any area into a meeting room within a matter of seconds. Owing to full duplex (allowing natural communication in both directions), the Speak 750 ensures both sides of the conversation are being transmitted at the same time," explains Jabra.

The company also shares, "Thanks to the plug-and-play capabilities of the Speak 750, businesses can achieve connectivity instantly with a simple and easy set-up to a laptop, smartphone, or tablet via USB and/or Bluetooth. The Speak 750 is not limited to just one device either, it can pair with up to eight devices, and can connect to two devices at the same time -- enabling users to seamlessly move between calls. The Speak 750 Microsoft Teams variant, certified for Microsoft Teams, has a dedicated Microsoft Teams button which allows instant connection to colleagues. Notifications alert users when it's time to join a call, or when someone is trying to reach them. Tapping the button takes users directly into an ongoing Microsoft Teams call so the connection to colleagues will always be a click away."

Jabra shares features of the Speak 750 below.

Plug-and-play connectivity to PC Softphone/UC systems via USB cable or Bluetooth adapter

Full duplex audio offers fewer interruptions, better conversations and a more effective collaboration

Easy Bluetooth connectivity to smartphones and tablets

Wireless range of up to 98 feet/30 meters (between speakerphone and Bluetooth Adapter) – up to 32 feet/10 meters (between speakerphone and smartphone/tablet)

For the Microsoft Teams variant, interact with the dedicated Microsoft Teams Button for seamless collaboration.

For the UC variant, integrate your smartphone digital assistant using, Siri or Google Assistant, or customize your Speak 750 for speed dial using Jabra Direct Software

Seamless integration and call control with leading UC system's/PC softphones

HiFi grade speaker for outstanding voice, music and multimedia experience

Digital Signal Processing technology gives crystal clear sound without echoes or distorted sounds

Up to 11 hours battery life

Wireless linking option with an extra Speak 750 device for full stereo and true immersive sound for calls and music

Omni-directional microphone for 360⁰ pickup range

The Jabra Speak 750 has an MSRP of $329, but I am happy to say, you don't have to pay that -- for the UC version, at least. Actually, that model is already discounted on Amazon here for just $252.05. Unfortunately, I was unable to find a discount for the The Microsoft Teams version, but you can buy it for full price here. Keep in mind, the UC variant is compatible with Teams, it just doesn't have the pre-configured button. Besides the speakerphone and the USB Bluetooth dongle, you also get a cool carrying pouch in the box as well.