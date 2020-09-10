Zoho launches new platform to boost collaboration and productivity

No Comments

Zoho logo

Business suite company Zoho is launching a new software platform that brings together collaboration, productivity, and communications tools and integrates them into other business processes.

Zoho Workplace is based around a fully-featured business mail and cloud office suite. It includes nine applications built on a common data model and unified through common search and AI across a single dashboard.

Workplace includes messaging, audio and video conferencing, a cloud office suite with shared file storage and features for common team and collaboration activities across the entire suite. These include a social intranet and a cloud document management feature and an online training facility.

"The nature of work has undeniably transformed, and Workplace has grown to meet that change," says Sridhar Iyengar, managing director of Zoho Europe. "Businesses are not looking to solve a collaboration problem -- more a custom invoicing, sales enablement or support problem. Collaboration platforms need to facilitate better business outcomes, not just improve productivity. Workplace, through pre-built integrations with powerful business apps and context and continuity across applications, devices, and departments, has the vision and functionality to meet the broad business needs of today. For today's business, offering these tools vastly improves employee experience, which in turn enables a superior customer experience. Without a sophisticated digital workspace, this is now impossible."

Zoho Workplace is available in Standard and Professional versions priced per user per month. There's also a cheaper Mail Only option. You can find out more and sign up for a 15-day free trial on the Zoho site.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Jabra Speak 750 portable speakerphone is certified for Microsoft Teams

ADATA unveils XPG PRECOG ANALOG gaming headset

Making the case for Trust in Zero Trust

Windows 10 Build 20211 lets you access Linux filesystems in Windows and WSL 2

Fast growth leads to challenges as pandemic drives eCommerce to an all-time high

Size matters when it comes to cybersecurity

I’m never going back to my old school: Musings on the fallout from COVID-19-related school closures

Most Commented Stories

Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 7 2020 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

354 Comments

Zorin OS 15.3 Linux distro can replace buggy Microsoft Windows 10 on your PC

100 Comments

Microsoft releases KB4571744 update to fix lots of Windows 10 problems

25 Comments

If you don't want to be Microsoft's guinea pig, pause Windows Updates

25 Comments

VirtualBox gains support for Linux kernel 5.8

6 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.