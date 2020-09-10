Zoho launches new platform to boost collaboration and productivity

Business suite company Zoho is launching a new software platform that brings together collaboration, productivity, and communications tools and integrates them into other business processes.

Zoho Workplace is based around a fully-featured business mail and cloud office suite. It includes nine applications built on a common data model and unified through common search and AI across a single dashboard.

Workplace includes messaging, audio and video conferencing, a cloud office suite with shared file storage and features for common team and collaboration activities across the entire suite. These include a social intranet and a cloud document management feature and an online training facility.

"The nature of work has undeniably transformed, and Workplace has grown to meet that change," says Sridhar Iyengar, managing director of Zoho Europe. "Businesses are not looking to solve a collaboration problem -- more a custom invoicing, sales enablement or support problem. Collaboration platforms need to facilitate better business outcomes, not just improve productivity. Workplace, through pre-built integrations with powerful business apps and context and continuity across applications, devices, and departments, has the vision and functionality to meet the broad business needs of today. For today's business, offering these tools vastly improves employee experience, which in turn enables a superior customer experience. Without a sophisticated digital workspace, this is now impossible."

Zoho Workplace is available in Standard and Professional versions priced per user per month. There's also a cheaper Mail Only option. You can find out more and sign up for a 15-day free trial on the Zoho site.