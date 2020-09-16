New tool helps protect enterprises from insider threats

With workforces more dispersed and reliant on collaboration technologies, the risk of sensitive business information falling into the wrong hands is increased.

Code42 is launching a new SaaS tool called Incydr, aimed at guarding intellectual property, source code and trade secrets, built to mitigate exposure from data exfiltration and to directly address the gaps in traditional security solutions for insider threats.

"Insider risk is an inescapable, growing problem that has been underestimated, underfunded and under the radar for too long," says Code42 president and CEO Joe Payne. "The pandemic and its impact on workforce collaboration is a catalyst for security teams to rethink how they address data protection without compromising collaboration. Incydr prioritizes risks to data and provides fast and easy event investigation and response capabilities, while paving a new path for companies to protect their trade secrets."

Incydr delivers detailed intelligence for security teams with a built-in case management functionality so security teams can efficiently compile, document and distribute investigation details for formal insider risk incidents.

There are direct integrations with corporate cloud and email services and an endpoint agent that continuously observes all on- and off-network employee file activity taking place on Mac, Windows and Linux endpoint devices, regardless of what is considered acceptable by security policy. It can monitor file activity via email, Dropbox, iCloud, USB, browser uploads and more.

Telemetry data generated by Incydr in July and August this year indicates that a typical employee causes 20 file exposure events per day. Just under half (45 percent) of the events detected involve business files or source code, which are the most likely data types to trigger a high-value data leak incident.

You can discover more and start a 30-day free trial of Incyder on the Code42 site.

Image Credit: Andrea Danti/Shutterstock

