Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20215 with dark theme search results
No Comments
It’s that time of the week again when Microsoft rolls out a new Windows 10 build to Insiders on the Dev Channel.
Build 20215 introduces dark theme search results for insiders who have the system theme set to dark.
This, Microsoft says, "will make the transition between Start and search results easier on the eyes". It's a server-side change which is rolling out now.
Fixes in this new build include:
- Fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Security app hanging.
- Fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Security app crashing when navigating to the Exclusions page when there were a large number of exclusions.
- Fixed an issue where using a restore point that had been created prior to a Microsoft Edge update to do a system restore could result in Microsoft Edge not launching after the restore was finished.
- Fixed an issue resulting in the text cursor unexpectedly moving to the beginning of a text field when typing with the Korean IME in certain apps.
- Fixed an issue impacting Voice Typing reliability.
- Fixed an issue where on a small subset of devices the Start menu did not reflect when an update was pending restart and scheduled restarts are cancelled.
Known issues are:
- Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- Microsoft is working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.
- Microsoft is working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.
- Microsoft is investigating reports of some Office applications crashing or missing after updating to a new build.
- Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue resulting in Settings crashing for some Insiders when opening Manage Disks and Volumes.
- Microsoft is investigating reports of some devices experiencing a KMODE_EXCEPTION bugcheck when using certain virtualization technologies.
- Microsoft is working on a fix for the Linux kernel not being installed when using the `wsl –install` command in the Windows Subsystem for Linux. For an immediate workaround run `wsl –update` to get the latest kernel version.
- Microsoft is investigating an issue affecting Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros where users can receive the error: "The remote procedure call failed" on startup.
- Microsoft is investigating a bug where the vEthernet adapter in Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros becomes disconnected after a period of use. For full details please follow this Github thread.
- Microsoft is working on a fix for seeing generic errors when using `wsl –install` in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.