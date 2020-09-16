Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20215 with dark theme search results

It’s that time of the week again when Microsoft rolls out a new Windows 10 build to Insiders on the Dev Channel.

Build 20215 introduces dark theme search results for insiders who have the system theme set to dark.

This, Microsoft says, "will make the transition between Start and search results easier on the eyes". It's a server-side change which is rolling out now.

Fixes in this new build include:

Fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Security app hanging.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Security app crashing when navigating to the Exclusions page when there were a large number of exclusions.

Fixed an issue where using a restore point that had been created prior to a Microsoft Edge update to do a system restore could result in Microsoft Edge not launching after the restore was finished.

Fixed an issue resulting in the text cursor unexpectedly moving to the beginning of a text field when typing with the Korean IME in certain apps.

Fixed an issue impacting Voice Typing reliability.

Fixed an issue where on a small subset of devices the Start menu did not reflect when an update was pending restart and scheduled restarts are cancelled.

Known issues are: