Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 7 2020 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

Windows 10 is a good operating system, for the most part, but it’s not without its problems -- I covered just some of these here on the eve of its 5th birthday at the end of July. It seems every new update Microsoft rolls out these days introduces fresh annoyances. No wonder millions of people are still sticking with Windows 7, even though that OS is no longer supported.

For many people, Windows 10 is the operating system they have to use, but not the one they want to. With that in mind, it's not hard to see the appeal of this remastered Windows 7 2020 Edition.

Two years ago, YouTuber Kamer Kaan Avdan, showcased his vision of Windows 7 -- 2018 Edition and we loved it. Avdan, who has also created concept videos for new versions of Windows 95, Windows XP, Windows 11, and Apple’s version of Windows 10, among many others, took what we loved about Windows 7 and blended it with the best of what Windows 10 has to offer.

Today, he returns to Windows 7 with a 2020 Edition which is even better.

2020 might have been a pretty awful year for most people, but at least Avdan’s concept brings us some joy.

As you might expect if you’ve seen any of his other concepts, this update takes everything we know and love/loved about Windows 7, and gives it a modern makeover with a refreshingly tile-free Start menu, search box, Task View, tabbed File Explorer, and the return of Gadgets. And although he doesn’t specifically mention it this time around, there’s Avdan’s signature Dark Mode too.

What do you think of this re-imagining of Windows 7? Do you prefer it to Windows 10? Let me know in the comments below.