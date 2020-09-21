Free tool helps security professionals improve ransomware defenses

No Comments

Ransomware skull

Ransomware is a persistent problem, with cybercriminals always looking for new ways to evade detection and infect systems. Attacks have increased 20 percent in the first half of this year.

Endpoint detection and response company Nyotron is launching a new, free online tool called Ransomwiz that allows allows security professionals to check their defenses by generating actual ransomware samples using a variety of real-world attack techniques.

This launch follows Nyotron's discovery late last year of RIPlace, a unique evasion technique that enables cyberattackers to maliciously encrypt files under the radar of existing anti-ransomware, EPP and EDR products.

Ransomwiz is easy to understand and can be used by even junior security personnel. Users only need to select a directory to encrypt and choose which ransomware sample to run. Advanced customization features on offer include overwrite options and the ability to select the rename and RIPlace method of distribution.

"The battle against ransomware can only be faced head-on by giving enterprises the awareness and tools to first understand and then properly defend against these types of attacks," says Nir Gaist, founder and CTO of Nyotron. "Before we announced RIPlace last year, we informed many vendors of the potential disaster that could occur. Unfortunately, almost a year after, most security products are still exposed to RIPlace, as well as to endless other techniques -- which is why we felt the need to launch Ransomwiz and give security teams a way to do their own diligence and simulate attacks."

You can find out more about Ransomwiz on its own site.

Photo Credit: Carlos Amarillo/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

DDoS attacks increase more than 500 percent over last year

Free tool helps security professionals improve ransomware defenses

Transcend releases JetFlash 920 flash drive

NETGEAR launches Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router

Microsoft preparing the Windows 10 October 2020 Update for release -- with at least one known issue

How extra demand for cashless payment services is changing the banking world [Q&A]

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is forcing the new Edge on users with KB4576754 update for Windows 10

85 Comments

Sony beats Microsoft yet again -- PlayStation 5 is priced $100 less than Xbox Series X!

30 Comments

NETGEAR launches Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router

21 Comments

Apple One is a damn good deal

19 Comments

GNOME 3.38 'Orbis' is here -- the best Linux desktop environment gets better

18 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.