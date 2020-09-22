KEF releases two new speakers today

If you’re in the market for new speakers then you have a lot of choices, but some brands stand out more than others. And one of those has two new models out today.

KEF is launching the LS50 Meta (pictured above on the left) and LS50 Wireless II (on the right), depending on whether you want to go for wired or wireless. It is nice to not have to string speaker wires, something we’ve probably all done many times.

The LS50 Meta features 12th generation Uni-Q with MAT (material absorption technology), which the company claims can absorb 99 percent of unwanted noise from the rear of the speakers. The boxes will fit in a cabinet and they have a slightly curved front which KEF says gets sound evenly to the whole room. The back panel features recessed port and speaker terminals.

If you care to step up to wireless the company promises "With music consumption evolving, the purpose of the LS50 Wireless II is to cater to the needs of those who use streaming services by delivering exceptional sound immediately with minimal set up required." It offers advanced digital signal processing, a new 100W amplifier to run the tweeter, and a 200W amp for the mid/bass. It also comes in shelf size.

Both models have the option for floor stands if you care to go that route. The LS50 Meta retails for $1,499 and the LS50 Wireless II for $2,499. Let us know if you purchase either.