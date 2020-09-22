Pre-order Xbox Series X and Series S consoles from the following retailers

If you’re interested in buying one of Microsoft’s new games consoles -- either the ultra-powerful Xbox Series X, or the diminutive, and more affordable Xbox Series S -- today is the day to get your pre-orders in to avoid disappointment.

There’s a lot of demand for both consoles right now, but persevere and you should be able to get one from the links below.

The Xbox Series X is available with no upfront costs for $34.99 a month (for a minimum of 24 months) as part of Xbox All Access from Microsoft, Best Buy, Walmart, Target or GameStop. Or you can buy it as a standalone console for $499.99 from Microsoft, Best Buy, Target or antonline

If you prefer the Xbox Series S, you can get this with Xbox All Access for $24.99 a month for 24 months from Microsoft, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, or GameStop or you can buy the standalone version for $299.99 from Microsoft or Best Buy.

Both of the next-gen consoles will arrive November 10.

Are you planning to pre-order either of the new Xbox consoles? If so, which one? Let me know in the comments below.

