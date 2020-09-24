Audials One 2021 records audio and video streams faster than ever before

No Comments

The updated Audials One 2021 not only enables you to watch movies and shows from a range of streaming video providers and listen to streaming music services, but also to record content from these streams so you can keep audio and video forever for offline viewing and listening. With this latest update, speed is the order of the day, but there have also been a number of important new features added.

On the audio front, Audials One 2021 lets you listen to a wide range of online radio stations, as well as streaming music from the likes of Spotify, Deezer and Tidal. Importantly, it is also possible to record individual tracks, entire shows, or anything that is played through your soundcard.

The new Media Manager tool makes it easy to manage the music and podcasts you download, as well as video, and it can also be used to keep on top of the media files you have gathered from other sources. The manager is capable of handling collections stored in multiple locations, multiple devices, and even those stored in the cloud.

If you have media files saved in different formats, there's a handy convertor tool on hand to help you standardize your collection and save everything as the same type. You may have a large collection of files to convert, and this is not a problem thanks to Audials One's batch conversion option -- which will even shut down your computer once it has done its work.

But Audials One is far from being limited to audio recording; it can also be used to stream and record content from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and many more. An important change in this latest release is the speed at which streams can be recorded.

Downloading can take place at twice the speed, and the optimal framerate will be automatically selected for you -- and there is now support for up to 60 FPS. The software now also makes far better use of GPUs to reduce the strain on CPUs, and your downloads are automatically tagged for you to aid organization.

You can find out more about Audials One 2021 and download a trial version of the software here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Audials One 2021 records audio and video streams faster than ever before

Building on existing networks risks exposes 5G to old risks

API investments remain strong despite tough times

Pandemic provides boost to AI and ML adoption

Google Maps adds new COVID-19 layer so you can track coronavirus trends

ADATA XPG GAIA MINI PC is based on the Linux-friendly Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit

Get 'Values-Based Leadership For Dummies' ($17.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.2 RC1 is here to replace Microsoft Windows on your PC

39 Comments

NETGEAR launches Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router

21 Comments

Tesla won the self-driving car war, it just isn't telling us

19 Comments

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD has a MASSIVE heatsink

10 Comments

Some of what you believe about technology is probably wrong

9 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.