Audials One 2021 records audio and video streams faster than ever before

The updated Audials One 2021 not only enables you to watch movies and shows from a range of streaming video providers and listen to streaming music services, but also to record content from these streams so you can keep audio and video forever for offline viewing and listening. With this latest update, speed is the order of the day, but there have also been a number of important new features added.

On the audio front, Audials One 2021 lets you listen to a wide range of online radio stations, as well as streaming music from the likes of Spotify, Deezer and Tidal. Importantly, it is also possible to record individual tracks, entire shows, or anything that is played through your soundcard.

The new Media Manager tool makes it easy to manage the music and podcasts you download, as well as video, and it can also be used to keep on top of the media files you have gathered from other sources. The manager is capable of handling collections stored in multiple locations, multiple devices, and even those stored in the cloud.

If you have media files saved in different formats, there's a handy convertor tool on hand to help you standardize your collection and save everything as the same type. You may have a large collection of files to convert, and this is not a problem thanks to Audials One's batch conversion option -- which will even shut down your computer once it has done its work.

But Audials One is far from being limited to audio recording; it can also be used to stream and record content from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and many more. An important change in this latest release is the speed at which streams can be recorded.

Downloading can take place at twice the speed, and the optimal framerate will be automatically selected for you -- and there is now support for up to 60 FPS. The software now also makes far better use of GPUs to reduce the strain on CPUs, and your downloads are automatically tagged for you to aid organization.

You can find out more about Audials One 2021 and download a trial version of the software here.