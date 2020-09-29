Get 'Cybersecurity for Dummies' ($16.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Cybersecurity is the protection against the unauthorized or criminal use of electronic data and the practice of ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of information. Being "cyber-secure" means that a person or organization has both protected itself against attacks by cyber criminals and other online scoundrels, and ensured that it has the ability to recover if it is attacked.

If keeping your business or your family safe from cybersecurity threats is on your to-do list, Cybersecurity for Dummies will introduce you to the basics of becoming cyber-secure. You’ll learn what threats exist, and how to identify, protect against, detect, and respond to these threats, as well as how to recover if you have been breached.

  • The who and why of cybersecurity threats
  • Basic cybersecurity concepts
  • What to do to be cyber-secure
  • Cybersecurity careers
  • What to think about to stay cybersecure in the future

Now is the time to identify vulnerabilities that may make you a victim of cyber-crime -- and to defend yourself before it is too late.

Cybersecurity for Dummies from Wiley usually retails for $16.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 13, so act fast.

